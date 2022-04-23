sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

    SRH demolished RCB to win their fifth game of IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:23 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated in their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne stadium in IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led side defeated RCB by 9 wickets to hand them their third defeat of the tournament in a game that was completely one-sided from ball one of the match.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets to register their fifth win of the IPL 2022. This victory will also help the SRH team better their net run rate which was negative so far in the tournament so far. After winning the toss, Kane Williamson asked RCB to bat first which proved to be a disaster for the Faf du Plesssis-led side. RCB got off to a horrendous start as they lost their skipper Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli in the second over of the match.

    Marco Jansen was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets in his very first over. Following this, the RCB could never recover and they kept losing wickets one after the other. They could manage to get just 68 on the board which is the sixth-lowest total of the IPL.

    While chasing, SRH batters Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma got off to a brilliant start. Abhishek Sharma scored a quickfire 47 from 28 balls to help his side chase the total down in just 8 overs. Rahul Tripathi hit the winning six to end the game.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to SRH's win:

