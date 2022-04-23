IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets to register their fifth win of the IPL 2022. This victory will also help the SRH team better their net run rate which was negative so far in the tournament so far. After winning the toss, Kane Williamson asked RCB to bat first which proved to be a disaster for the Faf du Plesssis-led side. RCB got off to a horrendous start as they lost their skipper Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli in the second over of the match.