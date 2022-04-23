IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets

Yesterday at 10:23 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated in their game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne stadium in IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led side defeated RCB by 9 wickets to hand them their third defeat of the tournament in a game that was completely one-sided from ball one of the match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets to register their fifth win of the IPL 2022. This victory will also help the SRH team better their net run rate which was negative so far in the tournament so far. After winning the toss, Kane Williamson asked RCB to bat first which proved to be a disaster for the Faf du Plesssis-led side. RCB got off to a horrendous start as they lost their skipper Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli in the second over of the match.
Marco Jansen was the wrecker-in-chief with three wickets in his very first over. Following this, the RCB could never recover and they kept losing wickets one after the other. They could manage to get just 68 on the board which is the sixth-lowest total of the IPL.
While chasing, SRH batters Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma got off to a brilliant start. Abhishek Sharma scored a quickfire 47 from 28 balls to help his side chase the total down in just 8 overs. Rahul Tripathi hit the winning six to end the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to SRH's win:
0
Trophies won by RCB : pic.twitter.com/AGM5nW6LTx— Dhoni Army TN™🦁 (@DhoniArmyTN) April 23, 2022
They came with guns blazing!
4 wickets for just 20 runs 💥💥💥#SRH bowlers mass 🔥🔥#SRHvsRCB #SRHvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Vhb10OnfnR— Fukkard (@Fukkard) April 23, 2022
Poor form!
Rohit Sharma watching Virat Kohli’s back to back Golden ducks #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/uhEkEhs7NO— Vams (@mufaddal_vodka) April 23, 2022
Come back!
Anushka Sharma when Virat Kohli comes out to bat…#RCB #Kohli #SRHvsRCB #ViratKohli𓃵 #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/RwafZpazIT— Sir Pranks A Lot (@sauri_1211) April 23, 2022
Second straight!
Duck#ViratKohli𓃵 #SRHvsRCB #RCBvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/NA9PjsmpTQ— Himanshu Rijhwani (@HimanshRx) April 23, 2022
Chin up!
Struggle is just a part of a great journey.— Bhavin varia (@bhavin_varia_) April 23, 2022
Keep going champ💪
Believe in you ✌️#RCBvSRH #SRHvsRCB#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/p9AwLnNYur
Fiery!
The #SRH bowling lineup came to the party tonight and #RCB batters had no answers! Top effort from @Natarajan_91, Jansen and @Suchithj27. But this RCB side sure has the team to bounce back from this loss, think they will just treat it as an off day.#SRHvsRCB #IPL2022— Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) April 23, 2022
Killer!
Mass D O M I N A T I O N 😎😎💥💥#SRHvsRCB #RCBvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/TrWiLUTo6o— Fukkard (@Fukkard) April 23, 2022
Trust the king!
"Just trust in a good time no matter how long it takes."— RCB 12th Man Army (@rcbfansofficial) April 23, 2022
-Diana Ross.
Always Our King Kohli👑 #RCB #ViratKohli𓃵 #KingKohli #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/GvrGcczrMa
Amazing edit!
Everybody hurts sometimes— Nara Akhil Chowdhury (@prabhas_mania17) April 23, 2022
Everybody hurts someday @imVkohli 🤧♥️
Waiting for comeback stronger 💪🔥 #Kohli #ViratKohli #RCBvSRH #SRHvsRCB #RCB #SRH #TATAIPL#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #ChennaiSuperKings #MumbaiIndians #RR #KKR #Salaar #KGFChpater2 #SVPOnMay12 pic.twitter.com/Qw3KvCEzAo
Heartbreak!
I'm not crying 🥲— Unapologetically Apologetic (@unapaloapalo) April 23, 2022
Man, couldn't see this 💔#ViratKohli #SRHvsRCB #Kohli pic.twitter.com/INHBsbHSqq
