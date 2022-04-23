IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Marco Jansen sends RCB's top-order packing

Jansen bowled a fullish length ball swinging away to opposition captain Faf Du Plessis and he tried to defend it. However, Du Plessis missed the line completely and the delivery uprooted the off-stump. Virat Kohli was another key wicket on the next ball as he edged to a full-length outswinger outside off in an attempt to drive through mid-on. Anuj Rawat was the third wicket for Jansen as he also edged an outswinger outside off and Aiden Markram caught it in the second slip.