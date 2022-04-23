IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Marco Jansen sends RCB's top-order packing

Yesterday at 8:05 PM
It happens very rarely in T20 cricket that a bowler single-handedly demolished the top three of the opposition’s batting order but Marco Jansen did so against RCB. Jansen picked three wickets in a single over against RCB including key wickets of captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a winning streak and they are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. There was some assistance for the pacers in the pitch to swing the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed it in the first over swinging the ball both ways. Marco Jansen came to bowl the second over and his fantastic rattled the RCB top-order.
Jansen bowled a fullish length ball swinging away to opposition captain Faf Du Plessis and he tried to defend it. However, Du Plessis missed the line completely and the delivery uprooted the off-stump. Virat Kohli was another key wicket on the next ball as he edged to a full-length outswinger outside off in an attempt to drive through mid-on. Anuj Rawat was the third wicket for Jansen as he also edged an outswinger outside off and Aiden Markram caught it in the second slip.
As a result of this brilliant over, RCB were reduced to 8/3 after two over and their top order was sent back to the pavilion.
Kohli goes for a duck!
April 23, 2022
What a beautiful delivery!
April 23, 2022
Jansen on fire! Rawat departs!
April 23, 2022
He needs rest!
Are @imVkohli bhai agar nahi khela ja Raha to please rest le lo yaar ek do match mein.. @RCBTweets #RCBvSRH— Asmit Kumar (@Asmit_Kmr) April 23, 2022
Leave him alone!
Everyone should leave @imVkohli alone. When it’s tough the tough will get going. It was beautiful captaincy from #kanewilliamson #SRHvsRCB #rcb— Meeraj (@meerajrules) April 23, 2022
He will come back stronger!
Match by match our expectations is high that he will Score but he Doesn't Score. Please RCB give him Some Break 🙏 . Painful to see #ViratKohli like this. pic.twitter.com/NVGh0cj9JS— Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa15743279) April 23, 2022
Will it be satisfying?
Without Virat Kohli scoring runs, if RCB win the trophy, will it really be a satisfying victory?#RCBvSRH— Dharmil Shah (@DharmilShah22) April 23, 2022
True!
RCB downfall starts from Second half of tournament 😭😭— _✨🎭𝐂𝕠𝙽𝐭𝐢𝙽𝐞𝙽𝐭𝕒𝙻_𝐠𝚃_𝐑𝕠𝙼𝐞𝕠_🏹🤟🏻 (@_unluckyromeo__) April 23, 2022
Meme time!
@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/Yyruneupe1— Vasu Anand 🇮🇳 (@VasuAnand18) April 23, 2022
If you know, you know!
Finally I can see a century from my king Kholi after two years.— Kedin Ringsley (@Sureshchakrav) April 23, 2022
1 0 0#RCB #RCBvSRH #Kholi
This tweet!
I have a feeling it'll be a great day on the field for @imVkohli! He'll silence his critics with a strong game! #IPL2022 #RCBvSRH— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 23, 2022
