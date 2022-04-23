sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Marco Jansen sends RCB's top-order packing

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Marco Jansen picked three wickets in a single over

    IPL

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:05 PM

    It happens very rarely in T20 cricket that a bowler single-handedly demolished the top three of the opposition’s batting order but Marco Jansen did so against RCB. Jansen picked three wickets in a single over against RCB including key wickets of captain Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a winning streak and they are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. There was some assistance for the pacers in the pitch to swing the ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed it in the first over swinging the ball both ways. Marco Jansen came to bowl the second over and his fantastic rattled the RCB top-order. 

    Jansen bowled a fullish length ball swinging away to opposition captain Faf Du Plessis and he tried to defend it. However, Du Plessis missed the line completely and the delivery uprooted the off-stump. Virat Kohli was another key wicket on the next ball as he edged to a full-length outswinger outside off in an attempt to drive through mid-on. Anuj Rawat was the third wicket for Jansen as he also edged an outswinger outside off and Aiden Markram caught it in the second slip. 

    As a result of this brilliant over, RCB were reduced to 8/3 after two over and their top order was sent back to the pavilion.  

