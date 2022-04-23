IPL 2022 | I'm able to use my experience, says Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is in terrific form with the bat this year and is also doing a fantastic job as the leader of the team. The 29-year-old all-rounder says he is enjoying captaincy and wants to focus on the tournament that he is playing right now and focus only on that.

Hardik Pandya is in brilliant form in IPL 2022 and is the second-highest run-scorer in the season. Pandya is showing his class with the bat as he promoted himself to bat at number three in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders after Shubman Gill got out early in the game. The right-handed batter once again smashed a fifty to make sure that his side reach 156/9 which proved to be a match-winning one against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Gujarat Titans won their third consecutive game to go to the top of the points table. During the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya said that he doesn't want to focus on his comeback but instead wants to concentrate on the match he is playing.

"I don't think it's my (India) comeback anyway and secondly I don't focus on my comeback. I focus on the game which I play," Pandya stated in the post-match presentation.

Hardik Pandya has been out of the Indian team since the T20 world cup in the UAE. Since then, he had been out nursing his injuries and was not picked by the selectors for the series against Sri Lanka and West Indies.

"At the moment, I am playing IPL and will focus on IPL, then will see where the future takes. It's never in my hands now. I focus on the team in which I'm playing in. We are doing well and I'm very happy," he stated.

He also talked about how he is enjoying captaining the Gujarat Titans in IPL.

"Captaincy obviously helps. I'm always a cricketer who loves to take responsibility. I have a bit of understanding of the game having batted for so many years," he said.

"You're successful because you have an understanding of the game. Having played so many matches, I'm able to use my experience. So far, so good."