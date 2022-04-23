IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | We shouldn't have conceded that much in these conditions, says Shreyas Iyer

Yesterday at 11:21 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders lost their game against Gujarat Titans and they are now at the seventh spot in the points table making their road ahead difficult for the playoffs. Shreyas Iyer was disappointed after his team's loss and felt that they gave too many runs on a pitch that was good for bowling.
Kolkata Knight Riders lost the game against Gujarat Titans by 8 runs leaving them stuck at the seventh position on the points table. Gujarat Titans after having won the toss opted to bat first and on the back of Hardik Pandya's third consecutive fifty managed to post 156/9 which ended up being a match-winning total. KKR batters did not dominate the bowlers and Andre Russell was the lone warrior for them in the end. Russell's powerful knock was in vain as he could help his side win the game.
Shreyas Iyer felt that the KKR bowlers should have done better as it was a pitch that was favouring them. “The way we started in the power-play while chasing and even with the ball. We shouldn't have conceded that much in these conditions. I think 160-165 was a decent score and we did well to keep them below that," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.
“In this format, all matches that are close we need to win those, and only then can we climb up the ladder. Three out of our last four were very close matches. The energy and vibe are high before the game and it is disappointing that we are unable to convert it,” he concluded.
