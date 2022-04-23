IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Sam Billings pretending as if David Miller was hit-wicket

Yesterday at 5:15 PM
It happens very rarely that a wicketkeeper makes a false claim for the hit wicket but Sam Billings did so against Gujarat Titans. Billing was seen to be pretending as if David Miller was hit wicket after removing a bail as the batter went deep in the crease to play a shot and replays revealed it.
Gujarat Titans have been in a great run of form in IPL 2022 losing just one match from six they played. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, they chose to bat first after winning the toss going against the trend. GT lost of the wicket of Shubhman Gill early but Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller played their part.
A weird incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings. Sunil Narine bowled a short ball to Miller on the fifth ball and he went deep in crease to play the shot from backfoot. Sam Billings playfully removed the bails while keeping the wickets and pretended as if the batter was hit-wicket. The decision was referred upstairs and it was checked by the third umpire in replays. The replays clearly showed Billings removing the bails and the batter was adjudged as not out.
