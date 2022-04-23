IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Sam Billings pretending as if David Miller was hit-wicket

A weird incident occurred in the 16th over of the innings. Sunil Narine bowled a short ball to Miller on the fifth ball and he went deep in crease to play the shot from backfoot. Sam Billings playfully removed the bails while keeping the wickets and pretended as if the batter was hit-wicket. The decision was referred upstairs and it was checked by the third umpire in replays. The replays clearly showed Billings removing the bails and the batter was adjudged as not out.