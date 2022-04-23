sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson convinces captain Hardik Pandya to take successful review

    Lockie Ferguson dismissed Nitish Rana on 2 runs

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson convinces captain Hardik Pandya to take successful review

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 6:20 PM

    There have been several instances in cricket when a bowler has convinced his captain to opt for DRS to overturn a decision given by the umpire. Lockie Ferguson did the same against Kolkata Knight Riders as he was the sole player who was sure that Nitish Rana had egded the ball behind the wickets.

    IPL 2022 has been a dream debut for Gujarat Titans as they have lost just one match out of the six games so far. The team is in a strong position against Kolkata Knight Riders as well. Batting first, GT posted a total of 156/9 in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Hardik Pandya

    KKR didn’t start well while chasing the target as they were reduced to 16/3 early in the innings. GT pacers were attacking Nitish Rana with a flurry of bouncers. Lockie Ferguson was bowling the fifth over of the innings. Rana was expecting a short delivery but Ferguson bowled him a good-length delivery. Rana exposed the stumps with feet cemented and poked at the delivery. The bowler and wicketkeeper Saha appealed for the caught behind but it was not given.

    There was confusion on the face of GT fielders but Ferguson was confident about the edge. He convinced captain Hardik Pandya to take a review. DRS was taken by GT and the replays showed a spike as the ball passed near the edge of the ball. The decision was overturned and Rana walked back to the pavilion. 

