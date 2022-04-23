IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Lockie Ferguson convinces captain Hardik Pandya to take successful review

Yesterday at 6:20 PM
There have been several instances in cricket when a bowler has convinced his captain to opt for DRS to overturn a decision given by the umpire. Lockie Ferguson did the same against Kolkata Knight Riders as he was the sole player who was sure that Nitish Rana had egded the ball behind the wickets.
IPL 2022 has been a dream debut for Gujarat Titans as they have lost just one match out of the six games so far. The team is in a strong position against Kolkata Knight Riders as well. Batting first, GT posted a total of 156/9 in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Hardik Pandya.
KKR didn’t start well while chasing the target as they were reduced to 16/3 early in the innings. GT pacers were attacking Nitish Rana with a flurry of bouncers. Lockie Ferguson was bowling the fifth over of the innings. Rana was expecting a short delivery but Ferguson bowled him a good-length delivery. Rana exposed the stumps with feet cemented and poked at the delivery. The bowler and wicketkeeper Saha appealed for the caught behind but it was not given.
There was confusion on the face of GT fielders but Ferguson was confident about the edge. He convinced captain Hardik Pandya to take a review. DRS was taken by GT and the replays showed a spike as the ball passed near the edge of the ball. The decision was overturned and Rana walked back to the pavilion.
DRS!
April 23, 2022
CHILL!
I’m going to need Lockie Ferguson to chill today. #KKRvGT— °• Chenae •° (@chenae876) April 23, 2022
BRILLIANT!
Brilliant review by Hardik, Lockie 🔥🔥— Nik (@Nik70756619) April 23, 2022
HPRS!
Hardik pandya Review System— shrey 🇫🇷 (@shrexy93) April 23, 2022
GREAT!
Hardik review system 🥰— . (@finehaihum) April 23, 2022
SUCCESSFUL!
KKR are 16/3 after a successful review from Gujarat leads to the cheap dismissal of Nitish Rana!— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) April 23, 2022
FOLLOW LIVE:
👉 https://t.co/pW2K5EPwym 👈#KKRvGT | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/hGMVYS4FnF
RANA OUT!
#KKRVSGT WHAT A REVIEW 💪👍🔥👏👌👌 RANA OUT— GT AND CSK 💙💛 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@VaghelaPurvara4) April 23, 2022
CAPTAINCY!
Great Captaincy from Hardik Pandya .....🔥🔥💯— Neetesh virha (@nitesh_virha) April 23, 2022
GOLD!
Whatever Hardik Pandya touches is turning into Gold .#KKRvGT— SR Ramnarayan (@RamnarayanSr) April 23, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.