IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya survives run-out scare after Tim Southee messes up

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were up against each other in match number 35 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil stadium. After winning the toss, Gujarat opted to bat first and KKR fast bowler missed out on the chance to send Hardik Pandya back to the dugout after he messed up a runout chance.
The Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were playing against each other in match number 35 of the IPL 2022. The teams are playing against each other for the first time in the history of the IPL and the battle should be an interesting one as both teams are looking for a win. Gujarat Titans lost opener Shubman Gill early in the innings after the batter edged a ball from Tim Southee who was going down leg side on the first ball of his spell who was brought back in the team in place of Pat Cummins.
Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at number three to everyone's surprise and looked to dominate from the word go. The right-handed batter struck boundaries on the 3rd and 5th ball of the over to continue on his good form. However, the final ball of Southee's first over was where all the drama happened as Hardik batting at 10 from 5 balls came down the track and hit the ball straight back to the KKR bowler. Tim Southee grabbed the ball and threw the ball back to the batting end as Hardik tried to scamper back to save himself from a runout. But Southee missed the stumps in what should have been an easy runout and the Gujarat skipper survived.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
MISSED!
April 23, 2022
BIG MISS!
Southee missed big run out— MumbaiIndians☜ (@Rockz055) April 23, 2022
Hardik is going to score big here #GTvsKKR
HAHA!
hardik ne bhi southee ko phoda , lekin wicket nikal ke diya bhii— KKR fanboy (@TheKKRfan) April 23, 2022
ALMOST!
That Monkey Jump had almost got Hardik Runout by Southee— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) April 23, 2022
NEVER!
Hardik on stump mic to Southee:”We’ll never forget the brotherhood.” https://t.co/p1IVlbUnjA— Anubhav Sarker (@AnubhavSarker) April 23, 2022
RED HOT FORM!
Hardik in some form 🥵#GTvsKKR— iThunder (@HiPrsm) April 23, 2022
PEAK STAGE!
Hardik Pandya peaking at the right time for his team man! 😍 #GujaratTitans— 🏴Habibti🇮🇳 (@Yas_Queen17) April 23, 2022
HE WILL!
Hardik will score 100— LoyalSachFan (THAKUR) (@Loyalsachfan01) April 23, 2022
