IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya survives run-out scare after Tim Southee messes up

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at number three to everyone's surprise and looked to dominate from the word go. The right-handed batter struck boundaries on the 3rd and 5th ball of the over to continue on his good form. However, the final ball of Southee's first over was where all the drama happened as Hardik batting at 10 from 5 balls came down the track and hit the ball straight back to the KKR bowler. Tim Southee grabbed the ball and threw the ball back to the batting end as Hardik tried to scamper back to save himself from a runout. But Southee missed the stumps in what should have been an easy runout and the Gujarat skipper survived.