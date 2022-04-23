sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans win thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders

    GT won against KKR in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans win thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 7:50 PM

    Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in one of the most thrilling games of the Indian Premier League 2022. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans ended up winning the game by 8 runs after a breath-taking innings courtesy of Andre Russell which kept the KKR side in the hunt.

    Gujarat Titans won their match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs in what can be called one of the most thrilling games of the IPL 2022. The match went down to the wire before Hardik Pandya and his side emerged victoriously. After winning the toss, the Gujarat Titans opted to bat first. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for them. However, Gill was dismissed cheaply for 7 runs after he nicked one which was going down leg-side against Tim Southee. Hardik Pandya (56) walked in to bat at number three and scored another fluent half-century to propel his team to reach 156/9 in their quota of 20 overs. 

    KKR opened the batting with Sam Billings and Sunil Narine both of whom got out for just 4 and 5 runs giving Gujarat the start that they needed while defending a small total. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals till the time Andre Russell walked out to bat. Russell smashed the Gujarat bowlers all around the park and made sure his side was in the hunt. However, in the final over of the game, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Russell for 48 which helped Gujarat Titans win the game. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

