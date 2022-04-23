IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans win thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans won their match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs in what can be called one of the most thrilling games of the IPL 2022. The match went down to the wire before Hardik Pandya and his side emerged victoriously. After winning the toss, the Gujarat Titans opted to bat first. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for them. However, Gill was dismissed cheaply for 7 runs after he nicked one which was going down leg-side against Tim Southee. Hardik Pandya (56) walked in to bat at number three and scored another fluent half-century to propel his team to reach 156/9 in their quota of 20 overs.