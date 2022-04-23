IPL 2022, GT vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans win thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders

Yesterday at 7:50 PM
Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in one of the most thrilling games of the Indian Premier League 2022. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans ended up winning the game by 8 runs after a breath-taking innings courtesy of Andre Russell which kept the KKR side in the hunt.
Gujarat Titans won their match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 runs in what can be called one of the most thrilling games of the IPL 2022. The match went down to the wire before Hardik Pandya and his side emerged victoriously. After winning the toss, the Gujarat Titans opted to bat first. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha opened the batting for them. However, Gill was dismissed cheaply for 7 runs after he nicked one which was going down leg-side against Tim Southee. Hardik Pandya (56) walked in to bat at number three and scored another fluent half-century to propel his team to reach 156/9 in their quota of 20 overs.
KKR opened the batting with Sam Billings and Sunil Narine both of whom got out for just 4 and 5 runs giving Gujarat the start that they needed while defending a small total. KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals till the time Andre Russell walked out to bat. Russell smashed the Gujarat bowlers all around the park and made sure his side was in the hunt. However, in the final over of the game, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Russell for 48 which helped Gujarat Titans win the game.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
UMESH!
April 23, 2022
WORST!
Tell me what's worse than being a United and KKR fan rn.... 😪#United #Ggmu #ARSMUNlive #KKR #GTvKKR— Graham Dom Al (@GrayHamDomAl) April 23, 2022
MANAGEMENT!
KKR Management should take some harsh decisions— Mahatma Chugesh (@Rikamtekda1) April 23, 2022
We have lost 4 games in a row#GTvKKR
BETS BOWLING!
No matter how many runs you scored if you don't have the best bowling unit you won't able to defend any total. #KKRvGT #KKRvsGT #GTvKKR— Shubham Dalmia🇮🇳 (@thesonofsports) April 23, 2022
YASH!
That 19th over by Yash Dayal where he gave away just 11 against Russell is gold dust...— Andy Desai (@imAndyDesai) April 23, 2022
That set up the game...
Under pressure to score 18 off the last over, Russell had no choice but to go every ball against Joseph...#GTvKKR #AavaDe
GREAT COMEDY!
It's a great comedy that KKR went on to retain Venkatesh Iyer instead of Rahul Tripathi. KKR has been so poor with the bat in this IPL.#KKRvGT | #KKRvsGT | #GTvKKR | #GTvsKKR | #IPL2022— Paritosh Kumar 🏏 (@Paritosh_2016) April 23, 2022
GUJARAT!
Gujarat's bowling today was 🔥 #GTvKKR— Aditya Mehta (@4Dl7Y4) April 23, 2022
HARDIK IS THE BEST!
Hardik Pandya is currently batting better than both our ex and current captains combined.— Mriga (@jst_a_scribbler) April 23, 2022
On good days he will bowl 4 good overs too!#MakeHardikIndiaCaptain #GTvKKR #KKRvsGT
GOOD TEAM!
How Good is @gujarat_titans .— MR RAM PATEL 🇬🇧 (@MrPatel2105) April 23, 2022
Always find a way to win matches in triller over .😊😊
Totally overwhelming bowling unit .#AavaDe #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvsGT #GTvKKR #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter
THE BALANCE!
#GT have cracked the team balance code which #IPL giants #MI or #CSK couldn't in the auctions.. #IPL #IPL2022 #GTvKKR— movieman (@movieman777) April 23, 2022
