Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah feature in Wisden’s five ‘Cricketers of the Year’

Wisden named ‘Cricketers of the Year’ in the 2022 edition of the Almanack and Rohit Sharma along with Jasprit Bumrah are included in the list. Apart from them, New Zealand batter Devon Conway, Ollie Robinson, and South Africa’s women star cricketer Dane van Niekerk. Joe Root has been named as a leading cricketer in the world while Lizelle Lee has been awarded the title of leading woman cricketer for her terrific exploits in international cricket last year. Pakistan’s batter-wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan has been named as the leading T20 cricketer in the world.