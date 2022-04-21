Pakistan set to tour Netherlands for ODI series in August 2022

Today at 10:01 AM
Pakistan cricket team is set to tour the Netherlands for a One Day International series which is scheduled to take place in August 2022. The series was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but now the schedule is fixed as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.
Pakistan cricket team is set to tour the Netherlands for a One Day International series which is scheduled to begin in August 2022. The official announcement regarding the series was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday which also states that they will be playing 3 ODIs against the host nation as a part of the World Cup Super League. Earlier, the series had got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board said, "Pakistan cricket team will play three one-day internationals in Rotterdam in August as part of the World Cup Super League". "
We are pleased that we have been able to reschedule the series, which is important to the growth and development of cricket in the Netherlands," said PCB director international cricket Zakir Khan.
"Our men's national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket."
The World Cup Super League which comprises 13 teams is being used for qualification for the ICC 2023 World Cup which is set to take place in India.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.