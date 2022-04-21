West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday via a social media post on his official handle. The power-hitting all-rounder was captain of the West Indies team in the white-ball format of the game. During his time as an international cricketer for West Indies, Kieron Pollard played 123 One Day Internationals and 101 T20 Internationals. The West Indian cricketer is currently playing in the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians. He was retained by his IPL franchise before the mega auction that took place in February.