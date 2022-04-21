IPL 2022 | We were focusing on our game and planned accordingly, says Axar Patel

Today at 2:28 PM
Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 9 wickets to register their third win in IPL 2022 to make sure that they remain in the hunt for playoffs this season. The Delhi team had been hit by the covid-19 virus and Axar Patel revealed how they remained focused in their game against Punjab Kings.
Delhi Capitals were rocked by covid-19 cases days before their match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. The team could not play all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who was a certainty on the side as he brings the balance that they need. But, because Mitchell Marsh tested positive for the virus he was unable to play the match against Punjab. As many as six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Delhi contingent.
Axar Patel, the Delhi Capitals all-rounder performed brilliantly during the game against Punjab and ended with figures of 4/10 in his four overs. Patel after the match revealed how the team kept themselves motivated even after all that was going around the camp and credited head coach Ricky Ponting for helping them out.
"We were quarantined and we started practice two-three days after that, he (Ponting) told us we have two options. We have to play the match. You can think that there are positive cases, and the preparations aren't done. "Or you can think all outside things are not in our hands and you should show commitment with regard to the effort and preparation," Axar Patel said.
"We were focusing on our game (and) we did our planning (accordingly). So that's it, that was the speech and that was our mindset" he concluded.
