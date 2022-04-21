IPL 2022 | The match between Mumbai and Chennai gives feeling of an India-Pakistan contest, says Harbhajan Singh

Today at 6:01 PM
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that the upcoming game between Mi and CSK gives a feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor. IPL 2022 has been a disappointing campaign for both teams as CSK have registered only one victory while MI are winless.
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most dominant franchises in the Indian Premier League but this season has been a different story for both of them. Both of them share nine titles between them but are now struggling in the ongoing season. CSK have registered just a single win from six matches while MI have lost all of their games. Both of them will lock horns on Thursday and the winner will get valuable two points.
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh played for Mumbai Indians for a long time of his career. He then was transferred to the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Harbhajan said that the matches between MI and CSK give a feeling of India-Pakistan encounters due to the rivalry factor and also shared his experience of playing for CSK against MI for the first time.
“It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years. For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports.
“When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it."
Both of the teams will look forward to reviving themselves in the ongoing season and qualify for playoffs.
