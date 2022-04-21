IPL 2022 | Prithvi Shaw is a priceless player with the kind of damage he does at top, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has praised Prithvi Shaw after his knock against Punjab Kings lately saying that he is a priceless player with the ability to wreak havoc batting at top. He further added that Shaw is a fearless and selfless player as he always tries to boots the scoreboard.

Delhi Capitals recently registered a dominant 10-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their recent fixture. DC chose to bowl first and reduced the opposition to 115. The chase was quite an easy task for the team as their openers, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave a flying start to the team. DC completed the chase in 10.3 overs and won the game by nine wickets. Prithvi Shaw was seen out of form at the start of the season but he has now regained his touch.

Shaw scored 41 runs from 20 balls in the game studded with seven boundaries and a single six. Former India cricketer Sanjay Mnajrekar has said that Shaw is a priceless player with the attacking intent he applies in the top-order.

"When it comes to IPL cricket, he is absolutely precious. If I was on the auction table, I'd go hard for him because he's a guy who doesn't worry about getting out," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

"He's fearless, selfless. He'll hit three consecutive fours, get to 48 and then try to hit the next one for a six to get to 54. These are priceless players with the kind of damage they do at the top.”

Shaw is also one of the contenders to make a place in the national team. However, Manjrekar said that Shaw must work on his fitness as he will face stiff competition.

"But if he has to break into the big league, which he's done in other formats, then all other factors come into play. Because the selectors will sit and say 'We've got these four young top-order batters, what about him in the field?' Then the stories about his fitness and ethics will come into discussion," he warned.

Shaw has scored 217 runs from six matches at a massive strike rate of 170.86.