IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik is getting into great positions to play the shots, says Ravi Shastri

"He is doing what he loves to do. The positions he is getting into… if you see the way he is batting, he is literally picking his spot. And he’s getting into great positions to play the shots. He is moving early. He is anticipating what the bowler is doing and what he is doing extremely well this year is that the anticipation is coming out to be dead right 99 percent of the times. That makes a difference. You are outsmarting the bowler when you are one step ahead of him," Shastri said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show.