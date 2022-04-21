IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik is getting into great positions to play the shots, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 6:04 PM
Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that Dinesh Karthik is getting into great positions to play the shots in the IPL 2022 while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shastri further added that he is picking length better than youngsters at this age in the ongoing season.
IPL 2022 has been an exciting season so far and a lot of the youngsters have shown their potential. However, one of the veteran Indian batters Dinesh Karthik has surprised many with his performance this season. Considering his past performances, Karthik wasn’t rated very high but his batting has ensured decent totals for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Karthik has scored 210 runs in the IPL 2022 and has shown excellent finishing skills for the team. Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has opined that Karthi is getting into great positions to play the shots.
"He is doing what he loves to do. The positions he is getting into… if you see the way he is batting, he is literally picking his spot. And he’s getting into great positions to play the shots. He is moving early. He is anticipating what the bowler is doing and what he is doing extremely well this year is that the anticipation is coming out to be dead right 99 percent of the times. That makes a difference. You are outsmarting the bowler when you are one step ahead of him," Shastri said on the Byju's Cricket Live Show.
Karthik has remained unbeaten in six games out of the seven matches the team has played averaging 210 as a result. He has also one half-century to his name scoring 66 vs Delhi Capitals. Karthik has been an absolutely brilliant finisher for the franchise and intends to make a comeback to the national team. Shastri highlighted that Karthik is picking lengths better than most of the youngsters.
"The clarity, the thought process is very good and positive and it's making all the difference in the world. He has all the experience in the world. He has been around for long. He is fit and what's great to see that the hunger is still there,” he explained.
“He is playing for a new franchise and the responsibility has been given to him clear cut. He knows his job. One thing I must say is that at his age, he picks up length better than most players younger to him, especially the short ball. He is having a ball. An absolute ball of a time.”
