    IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

    MI and CSK will be looking to make the most of their opportunity.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:13 AM

    Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will be up against each for the first time in IPL 2022 and both teams will be looking to win the game in what has been a dismal season for two of the most decorated teams in the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma will be out on the field to prove a point.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go up against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (April 21) in Match No. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have struggled in this edition of the IPL and are not having a great time. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have lost all 6 games that they have played so far making it their worst season ever. 

    On the other hand, CSK led by Ravindra Jadeja too have not enjoyed too much success as the defending champions have just won one game so far from the six that they have played.

    Rohit Sharma’s struggle has been there for all to see both as captain as well as a batter. He will be desperate to get back to form and will be hoping that the encounter against CSK can give his side the first win of the tournament.

    Form Guide

    MI has not won a single game so far this year and is self-explanatory of what kind of form the team is in. CSK, who are the defending champions have struggled under new skipper Ravindra Jadeja and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after having just 1 game out of the six that they have played.

    Head to Head

    The two teams have played against each other 32 times and out of which MI have won 19 times and CSK have won 13 times.

    Predicted XIs

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brewis, Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, Arjun Tendulkar, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin.

    Best betting tip

    Ishan Kishan to score more than 36.5 runs @1.83. 

    Ishan Kishan has a good record against CSK and aggregates 170 runs. This includes 15 fours and 7 sixes in 6 matches. So, expect him to fire against the Super Kings.

    Match Prediction

    CSK will win this game against MI as they are slightly better balanced than their opponents. With MI struggling this season, it is highly unlikely that they will be able to get the win.

    Match Info

    Match - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Match 33

    Date - April 21, 2022.

    Time - 7:30 PM IST

    Venue - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

