IPL 2022 | Bowling consistently with good pace is more important, says Kapil Dev

The Indian Premier League has seen some exciting performances from fast-bowlers over the years but none have been able to grab eye-balls like Umran Malik. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev talked about why it is more important to bowl well consistently than to just bowl fast as a pacer.
Umran Malik has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he has impressed fans and former cricketers with his performances so far. The young fast-bowler plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and has scalped 9 wickets in the 6 games that he has played so far this season and has made life difficult for batters with the kind of pace that he possesses. Umran Malik clocking speeds of 150 kmph and above are a rare sight in Indian cricket.
Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on Umran Malik who has received rich praise from many former cricketers. The world-cup winning captain is of the opinion that while it is important to bowl fast, it is equally important to have accuracy and discipline when it comes to bowling fast.
"Pace is not that important. Bowling consistently with a good pace is more important. Doing it in one match is OK but doing it regularly over a period of 15-20 matches is more important. It's a great achievement. India didn't have pace bowlers earlier but we are now competing with the world thanks to the IPL," Kapil Dev told reporters in Gandhinagar during an event.
Kapil Dev feels that the IPL has helped young cricketers emerge from the cash-rich league and show their talent to the world and is not surprised that more and more young players are making their mark in the tournament.
"The Indian cricket board has placed a lot of importance on the infrastructure. This has been hugely beneficial to the young cricketers. The board has given facilities to players," he added.
