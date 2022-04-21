IPL 2022 | Bowling consistently with good pace is more important, says Kapil Dev

Umran Malik has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as he has impressed fans and former cricketers with his performances so far. The young fast-bowler plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and has scalped 9 wickets in the 6 games that he has played so far this season and has made life difficult for batters with the kind of pace that he possesses. Umran Malik clocking speeds of 150 kmph and above are a rare sight in Indian cricket.