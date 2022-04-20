Reports | Uncertainty over scheduling of IPL 2022 rises as second foreign player of Delhi Capitals tests positive for Covid-19

Just like what is happening this year, IPL 2021 also saw a similar start of a Covid outbreak in the tournament. The two players of KKR, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy tested positive and the virus was spread in the KKR unit. Gradually, the members of the teams who have played against KKR recently were found to be positive and the tournament was eventually rescheduled. It was divided into two phases and the second phase was played in UAE.