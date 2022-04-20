Netherlands coach Ryan Campbell out of coma but still in ICU after suffering heart attack

ICC has informed in a statement that Netherland’s head coach Ryan Campbell is out of an induced coma, but he remains in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Campbell was admitted to the ICU on Saturday as he felt chest pain and had difficulty breathing while out with his family in the UK.

Ryan Campbell has been the coach of the Netherlands cricket team since January 2017 and has represented Australia and Hong Kong as a player. He has featured for Hong Kong in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016 and became the oldest player to make his debut at 44 years and 30 days. Campbell was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday. He had also felt chest pain and was facing difficulty breathing while he was in the UK. However, Campbell is now out of an induced coma but still remains in the ICU of the hospital. ICC said in a statement that as of Tuesday night local time, there is no evidence of brain damage and doctors have made a successful move, according to his brother Mark who spoke on Perth radio. "They've taken the heavy sedation off, so he's actually woken up. Now they're just look at trying to work out what's wrong with his heart," Mark Campbell said in the ICC statement. "They're not sure now why his heart is still being arrhythmic. So that's another issue that they're now going to look at over there."