IPL 2022 | We gave 15-20 extra runs on this pitch, says KL Rahul after facing defeat against RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 comfortably by 18 runs to go to the second spot on the points table. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul admitted that his team gave away 15-20 extra runs which proved to be costly in the end resulting in their loss.

Lucknow Super Giants lost match number 31 of IPL 2022 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. After winning the toss, LSG asked RCB to bat first and the latter managed to score 181/6 on the back of Faf du Plessis's innings of 96 which proved to be match-winning in the end. KL Rahul, the LSG skipper said that his bowlers should have done better during the first half of the game.

Dushmantha Chameera had given LSG two early wickets as he sent Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli back to the dugout in the very first over. But, Faf du Plessis's gritty knock made sure RCB reached a good total on a pitch that looked good for batting.

In the post-match presentation, KL Rahul while speaking with host broadcasters Star Sports said, "I think we started really well after getting two wickets in the first over, to give away 50 in the Powerplay, we should have done better".

"180 on that pitch was 15 or 20 runs extra that we gave away. The pitch was sticky. We got the early breakthroughs we were looking for but we couldn't squeeze in the middle. We needed one big partnership... we saw what Faf did for RCB".

The LSG skipper however is not too worried about the points table as his team is still in the fourth spot and has a really good chance of making it to the playoffs in their debut season. He felt that his side needed one batter to play a long inning during the game against RCB.

"I think we needed one batter in the top three or four to play a long innings and for other batters to play around with him but we couldn't get that. We didn't get partnerships and we couldn't get a squeeze on with the ball. We have a really good team," Rahul said.