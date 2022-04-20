IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is overcooked and needs a break, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:02 AM
Virat Kohli is having a torrid time with the bat for a long time now and it seems to be getting to him which can be seen in his IPL performances this year. Former India head coach spoke about Virat Kohli and he feels that the former India captain needs a break desperately as his brain is overcooked.
Virat Kohli's poor run of form seems to be getting to him and his performances in this year's IPL seem to suggest so as well. The former RCB skipper was dismissed for a golden duck against LSG by Dushmantha Chameera and the expression that Kohli had on his face after getting out said it all. In IPL 2022 so far, the right-handed batter has only managed to score 119 runs in the 7 games that he has played at an average of 19.83.
Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has worked closely with Virat Kohli during his tenure as India's head coach and feels that the batter needs a break. He feels that Kohli should take a break before or after India's tour of England. In his conversation with Star Sports, Shastri said, "When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is 'you have to show empathy to the guys'. If you're going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful".
"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England".
"He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront" Ravi Shastri said.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.