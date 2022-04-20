IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is overcooked and needs a break, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has worked closely with Virat Kohli during his tenure as India's head coach and feels that the batter needs a break. He feels that Kohli should take a break before or after India's tour of England. In his conversation with Star Sports, Shastri said, "When I was coach at the time when this first started, the first thing I said is 'you have to show empathy to the guys'. If you're going to be forceful, there is a very thin line there, from a guy losing the plot as opposed to him hanging in there and giving his best. So you have to be extremely careful".