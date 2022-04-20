IPL 2022 | Tried to get back to my mark as quick as I could, reveals Josh Hazelwood

Today at 12:11 PM
The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants witnessed a heated moment when Josh Hazelwood got lucky as umpire Chris Gaffney did not call his ball a wide which it certainly was. The batter on strike Marcus Stoinis was fuming in anger after that incident at the umpire.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs to register their 5th win of IPL 2022. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and Australian fast-bowler Josh Hazelwood were the stars for their team as they changed the course of the match with their performances. However, what caught everyone's attention was a controversial decision given by umpire Chris Gaffney during the game.
The incident occurred on the first ball of the 18th over when Josh Hazelwood bowled a wide one to Marcus Stoinis who shuffled a bit in his crease. However, Chris Gaffney did not give it a wide and Marcus Stoinis was left fuming at the incident. Talking about this, Josh Hazelwood admitted that he got lucky with that call.
“I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one [on the ball not called a wide before Stoinis wicket] so I might have to get him a beer after that," Josh Hazlewood was quoted as saying in the post-match presentation.
Josh Hazelwood ended with figures of 4/25 in the game against Lucknow Super Giants.
