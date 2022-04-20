IPL 2022 | There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for, says Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians have had the worst start to an IPL season in their history and are on the verge of being knocked out of the tournament. Ahead of their next clash against Chennai Super Kings, MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat said that his side will be looking towards a collective effort from the bowlers.

Mumbai Indians have struggled in IPL 2022 so far and the team has been unable to win any game so far in the tournament. This has been their worst start in the history of the IPL and they just can't seem to get a win. Rohit Sharma and his team will be desperate to get out of this position as they will want to win their next game against Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians fast-bowler Jaydev Unadkat is of the opinion the bowlers will have to perform collectively in their upcoming game.

The attack led by Jasprit Bumrah has not been doing well and all MI bowlers have been unimpressive. Jaydev Unadkat said that the team is looking for a collective effort to succeed.

"There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for. The couple of things that I am saying that we can rectify are those things, putting in a collective effort," Unadkat said while addressing a virtual press conference.

"You could have seen some special overs from some of our bowlers in the past but then we are not really putting it all together as a unit. So the discussions are how to do it as a team, how to do it as a bowling unit".

While speaking about the kind of strategy that they have for the powerplay overs and the death over Unadkat explained that the team opts for a similar plan in power-play as well as death overs.

"Discussions for death overs or power-play remains the same, we got to do it as a collective unit and that is one thing we are aiming for and hopefully we will get it right in the next game," he stated.