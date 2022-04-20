IPL 2022 | Marcus Stoinis reprimanded for a furious outburst at umpire during game against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in a recent game. RCB posted a total of 181/6 and the opposition managed to score 163/8 in the response. During the match, a decision of the umpire to not call a delivery wide caused the stirr. In the 19th over of the LSG chase, a deliver from the Josh Hazlewood was not called wide by umpire Chris Gaffaney considering the shuffle from Marcus Stoinis. However, the replays showed that even after considering the shuffle by Stoinis the delivery should have been called a wide.