IPL 2022 | Marcus Stoinis reprimanded for a furious outburst at umpire during game against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL code of conduct during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and has admitted to Level 1 offence. Lucknow captain KL Rahul was also fined 20% of his match fee for breaching IPL’s code of conduct but the exact reason was not stated.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in a recent game. RCB posted a total of 181/6 and the opposition managed to score 163/8 in the response. During the match, a decision of the umpire to not call a delivery wide caused the stirr. In the 19th over of the LSG chase, a deliver from the Josh Hazlewood was not called wide by umpire Chris Gaffaney considering the shuffle from Marcus Stoinis. However, the replays showed that even after considering the shuffle by Stoinis the delivery should have been called a wide.
Stoinis dragged a delivery from outside off on the stumps and got dismissed. He was seen furious after the dismissal and screamed. IPl confirmed the same in a release.
"Marcus Stoinis from Lucknow Super Giants has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai,” IPL said in a release.
"Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”
“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”
Apart from Stonis, LSG captain KL Rahul was also found guilty of breaching the code. He was fined 20 percent of his match fee.
"KL Rahul has been fined 20 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai,” the release stated.
“Mr Rahul admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.”
