IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me, says Faf du Plessis

During the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis who was also the player of the match said, "Because of the nature of the ground, it's quite big so you run a lot of twos. Towards the end it can get a little bit tiring but it's a good way to keep your fitness up. My elusive IPL hundred... I feel it is around the corner. Amazingly tonight we were in trouble, as we were in the last three or four games, but we have a knack of someone getting through it, stabilizing the innings, having composure and then towards the end we're a very dangerous team".