IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me, says Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore under Faf du Plessis's leadership has started strongly in the first half of their IPL campaign as they have 5 out of the 7 games that they have played so far. During the game against LSG, Faf with the bat and Josh Hazelwood with the ball outclassed the KL Rahul-led side.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants comfortably to register their fifth win of IPL 2022 and reach the second spot on the points table. RCB after being asked to bat first, posted 181/6 on the back of Faf du Plessis's classy innings of 96 which was laced with 11 boundaries and 5 sixes.
In what should have been an easy chase for a team like the Lucknow Super Giants who boast of a strong batting line-up they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They lost Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey when the score was just 33. None of the LSG batters were able to set the tone for the game as RCB bowlers kept the pressure on and went on to win the game.
During the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis who was also the player of the match said, "Because of the nature of the ground, it's quite big so you run a lot of twos. Towards the end it can get a little bit tiring but it's a good way to keep your fitness up. My elusive IPL hundred... I feel it is around the corner. Amazingly tonight we were in trouble, as we were in the last three or four games, but we have a knack of someone getting through it, stabilizing the innings, having composure and then towards the end we're a very dangerous team".
"I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me. I went through my own processes and blueprint for scoring runs so I had a clear mental image going into this match and glad that it paid off".
