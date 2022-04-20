IPL 2022 | I would like to see Rishabh Pant play his natural game, says Ravi Shastri

Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in on what is going on with Rishabh Pant's batting and tried to explain it. He said, “What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game. Let the others around him take the responsibility, because if he fires it will do his captaincy a world of good and at the same time you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly” while speaking on Star Sports.