IPL 2022 | I would like to see Rishabh Pant play his natural game, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 3:13 PM
Rishabh Pant is one of the most explosive wicket-keeper batters in the current era and he has the potential to change the complexion of the game with his batting single-handedly. Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that Pant should play his natural game in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.
Rishabh Pant is known for his explosive batting and has the potential to change the complexion of the game almost single-handedly. The Delhi Capitals skipper has had started well whenever he comes out to bat but has been unable it into a big inning. The explosive batting that he is known for has been missing in this year's IPL and it seems like he is taking too much responsibility while playing for Delhi which is why he has not been able to bat freely.
Former team India head coach Ravi Shastri weighed in on what is going on with Rishabh Pant's batting and tried to explain it. He said, “What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game. Let the others around him take the responsibility, because if he fires it will do his captaincy a world of good and at the same time you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly” while speaking on Star Sports.
“I don't think there is any problem with his batting. I think it's just change of mind-set that is needed, where he goes out and gives himself a little bit of time early on and then goes for it. There are no half measures. The Rishabh Pant you know is Rishabh Pant where there are no half measures. He plays the high-risk shots, he takes his chances and you want him to play in that fashion because that's what brings out the best in him,” Shastri added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.