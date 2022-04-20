IPL 2022 | I was incredibly surprised and didn't expect it, says AB de Villiers on Dinesh Karthik's performances

Today at 12:12 PM
Dinesh Karthik's form in IPL 2022 has impressed fans as well as former cricketers who are watching IPL 2022 as he dons the finisher's hat for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Former RCB cricketer AB de Villiers also praised Dinesh Karthik for what he has done with the bat this season.
Dinesh Karthik has grabbed lot of attention in IPL 2022 as he has consistently done well for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year. He has been given the finisher's role by the RCB management and he has taken it like fish to water. Not once does he look under any sort of pressure and goes about his business in the calmest manner possible. In IPL 2022 so far, Karthik has scored 210 runs from 7 games with a strike rate of 205.88.
Former RCB batter and one of the most loved cricketers from across the globe, AB de Villiers talked about Karthik's exploits this season. The retired South African batter said he was left "surprised" by what the senior wicket-keeper batter has done this season.
“I was incredibly surprised and I didn't expect it. I have always known that he is a very capable player, a nitty-gritty kind of a guy. He likes the high-pressure situations and he's a busy player at the wicket. But he hasn't played a lot of cricket. The last time I saw him before IPL he was commentating in the UK. He wasn't playing a lot of domestic cricket and I though he is possibly at the end of his career finishing. But he surprised us all I think with the intent and energy,” AB de Villiers said on VUSports streaming.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.