IPL 2022 | I want to get Virat Kohli out in the match against RCB, says Umran Malik

Today at 4:12 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s rising pace sensation Umran Malik has said he wants to dismiss Virat Kohli in their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Malik also revealed that he wanted to take wicket of KL Rahul and tried hard for it against Lucknow adding that he is a big fan of Kohli and Rahul.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s speedster Umran Malik is creating sensations with his performances in IPL 2022. India’s rising pace sensation was first praised this season when he dismissed Shreyas Iyer in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders using a clever set-up and bowling a fine yorker to take a wicket. Malik then bowled a triple-wicket maiden over in the match against Punjab Kings. By doing so, he joined the elite list of Lasith Malinga and Irfan Pathan.
Malik has now revealed that he wants to dismiss Virat Kohli in their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
“KL Rahul was one. We had a match against them. I really wanted to get him out. But next match we have against RCB so I want to get Virat Kohli out. I'm a big fan of both of them,” Malik said on Star Sports.
This will be the first occasion when Malik will be facing Kohli in any form of cricket. However, he shared an instance during an interview about the advice Kohli gave him.
“Virat Kohli spoke to me and told me to work on my bowling and fitness. He told me to work hard and once you do that the India cap is not too far away. He said I will get my chance when the time comes,” Malik had told india.com.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.