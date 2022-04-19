IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (April 20) in Match 32 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While the DC lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game, the PBKS lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before heading to this fixture.

The DC, led by Rishabh Pant, got off to a mixed start in IPL 2022. They have won two and lost three matches, which forced them to sit eighth on the points table, only above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The PBKS, on the other hand, have won three and lost three, and are placed seventh on the table.

The PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal missed their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they were beaten by seven wickets. He is expected to return against the DC with an aim to get back the winning momentum. The DC, meanwhile, will be hoping to stage a better bowling show collectively.

Form Guide

While the DC lost to RCB by 16 runs in their last match, the PBKS lost to SRH by seven wickets before coming to this fixture.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 28 times in the past. While the DC have won 13 times so far, the PBKS have had the last laugh on 15 occasions.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Best betting tip

Both sides boast of having a bunch of power-hitters, and the contest is expected to be a high-scoring one. So, even if a side manages to win the match chasing down, it is unlikely that they would restrict the others under 170.

Match Prediction

The DC, considering their recent failures, will be desperate to snatch a win against the PBKS. They are well aware of having one of the strongest squads on paper and will be seeking to reflect the fact with results. So, our prediction will be in favour of the Rishabh Pant and Co.

Match Info

Match - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022 Match 32

Date - April 19, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.