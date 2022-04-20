IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan starts walking even before umpire adjudges 'out'

Lalit Yadav was bowling the fourth over and Dhawan was facing the fourth delivery of the over. He bowled a delivery outside leg-stump and Dhawan tried to paddle it but it caught the glove. Pant showed his brilliance behind the wickets and took an absolutely sharp catch. Dhawan started walking towards the pavilion even before the umpire raised his finger to announce his judgment. Fans took notice of Dhawan’s actions and flooded Twitter.