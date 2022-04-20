IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan starts walking even before umpire adjudges 'out'

Today at 8:07 PM
There have been very few instances where the batter has started walking back to pavilion even before the umpire calls him out. Shikhar Dhawan became the latest addition to the list as he started walking after edging the ball to the wicket-keeper even before the umpire had adjudged him out.
After losing their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the match against Delhi Capitals hasn’t also started well for Punjab Kings. DC won the toss and opted to bowl first following the ongoing trend. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan started well as they scored 27 runs from three overs. However, Shikhar Dhawan’s actions produced a remarkable incident in the fourth over of the innings.
Lalit Yadav was bowling the fourth over and Dhawan was facing the fourth delivery of the over. He bowled a delivery outside leg-stump and Dhawan tried to paddle it but it caught the glove. Pant showed his brilliance behind the wickets and took an absolutely sharp catch. Dhawan started walking towards the pavilion even before the umpire raised his finger to announce his judgment. Fans took notice of Dhawan’s actions and flooded Twitter.
