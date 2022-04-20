IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw's knock ends with a well-judged catch by Nathan Ellis

Rahul Chahar bowled the eighth over of the innings and provided the breakthrough for the team. He bowled the third delivery of the over outside off and Shaw tried to drag it on the leg side with a slog sweep. Shaw mistimes the shot but it went up in the air towards mid-wicket. Nathan Ellis was fielding in the deep mid-wicket and he steadied himself to take the catch. Ellis judged it very well and took catch comfortably near the ropes.