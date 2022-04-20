IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw's knock ends with a well-judged catch by Nathan Ellis

Yesterday at 10:25 PM
Prithvi Shaw has been one of the finest emerging batters in Indian cricket and has showcased it in IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals. Once again, he played a terrific knock scoring 41 off 20 balls against Punjab Kings which came to an end with a well-judged catch by Nathan Ellis near the boundary line.
Delhi Capitals are displaying their supremacy over Punjab Kings and have outplayed opponents in the contest so far. Winning the toss, DC preferred to bowl first and bundled out PBKS on 115. The chase was an easy task for DC as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave the team a blistering start. They scored 83 runs from 6.3 overs for the first wicket. Shaw scored 41 runs from 20 balls studded with seven boundaries and a single six.
Rahul Chahar bowled the eighth over of the innings and provided the breakthrough for the team. He bowled the third delivery of the over outside off and Shaw tried to drag it on the leg side with a slog sweep. Shaw mistimes the shot but it went up in the air towards mid-wicket. Nathan Ellis was fielding in the deep mid-wicket and he steadied himself to take the catch. Ellis judged it very well and took catch comfortably near the ropes.
And he is gone!
April 20, 2022
LOL!
@vikrantgupta73 aaj ye mat bolna ki @PrithviShaw ko match khatam karke aana tha. Aaj run rate accha karne ke liye khel raha tha wo.— Puneet Kush (@kushpuneet) April 20, 2022
Well played!
Well played @PrithviShaw 👌❤️#DCvsPBKS— Kasturi (@missgeminita) April 20, 2022
Appreciation!
well done boy @PrithviShaw— BaTmAN (@imvengeances) April 20, 2022
He needs to work on his fitness first!
Want Prithvi Shaw in white ball setup from now in Indian Team ✍️.— 𝐑. (@Radz_17) April 20, 2022
Is he?
Prithvi Shaw is a good option for India in the T20I World Cup. The thing I like about him is that he operates in two extremes. He either gets out quickly without wasting many deliveries or plays the kind of knock he is playing today.— Sreejith Mullappilli (@Mullappilli) April 20, 2022
Killed it!
Prithvi Shaw today:-— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 20, 2022
•Completed 2000 runs in T20s with the strike rate of - 149.43.
•Completed 1500 runs in IPL with the strike rate of - 149.47. pic.twitter.com/699Qf9H6Eg
Fireworks!
Prithvi Shaw's fireworks ends on 41 in just 20 balls. What a show by him chasing just 116, great knock.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2022
He is!
Daily reminder that Prithvi Shaw is elite— AD (@cricadharsh) April 20, 2022
Monster
Prithvi shaw is a fcuking monster in the pp— Yash (@imyash0007) April 20, 2022
Enjoy!
