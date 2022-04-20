sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw's knock ends with a well-judged catch by Nathan Ellis

    Nathan Ellis grabbed a brilliant catch near boundary line to dismiss Prithvi Shaw

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:25 PM

    Prithvi Shaw has been one of the finest emerging batters in Indian cricket and has showcased it in IPL 2022 for Delhi Capitals. Once again, he played a terrific knock scoring 41 off 20 balls against Punjab Kings which came to an end with a well-judged catch by Nathan Ellis near the boundary line.

    Delhi Capitals are displaying their supremacy over Punjab Kings and have outplayed opponents in the contest so far. Winning the toss, DC preferred to bowl first and bundled out PBKS on 115. The chase was an easy task for DC as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave the team a blistering start. They scored 83 runs from 6.3 overs for the first wicket. Shaw scored 41 runs from 20 balls studded with seven boundaries and a single six. 

    Rahul Chahar bowled the eighth over of the innings and provided the breakthrough for the team. He bowled the third delivery of the over outside off and Shaw tried to drag it on the leg side with a slog sweep. Shaw mistimes the shot but it went up in the air towards mid-wicket. Nathan Ellis was fielding in the deep mid-wicket and he steadied himself to take the catch. Ellis judged it very well and took catch comfortably near the ropes.

