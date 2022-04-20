IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Nathan Ellis left stunned after getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav

Yesterday at 9:21 PM
Kuldeep Yadav has been in phenomenal form in the IPL 2022 and he once again displayed it in the game against Punjab Kings. Kuldeep picked two wickets in a single over and his second delivery to Nathan Ellis left him clueless as it drifted in beautifully and beat the batter all hands up.
Delhi Capitals are looking to be a strong outfit in the IPL 2022 and have dominated the contest against Punjab Kings so far. DC won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Their decision turned out to be very correct for the team as they picked wickets at regular intervals and are looking to restrict the opposition on a low total. Kuldeep Yadav has been in incredible form this season and he displayed it once again.
Kuldeep bowled 14th over of the innings and scalped two wickets. He first clean bowled Kagiso Rabada on the fourth delivery and then dismissed Nathan Ellis on the last delivery. His last ball to Ellis was tossed up and drifted in the air beautifully beating the batter completely. Ellis looked stunned and clueless as he was unable to read the ball.
What a delivery!
April 20, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav, you beauty!
April 20, 2022
He is the best!
Kuldeep Yadav at his best today. #IPL2022 #DCvPBKS— Jigar Mehta (@jigsactin) April 20, 2022
The spin twin!
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzi Chahal, it's really very good to see these two spinners performing so well this season for their respective franchise. Expecting our very own "spin twins" to be the part of T20 world cup this year. Kulcha is back with a bang. onto for 🇮🇳 boys. pic.twitter.com/NSAwyQ5Tdm— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 20, 2022
KUL-CHA are back!
Most wickets #IPL2022— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 20, 2022
Yuzvendra Chahal 17
Kuldeep Yadav 13
Kulcha are well and truly back 🤤 pic.twitter.com/iHUpcm1Xxb
DC!
WE LOVE YOU KULDEEP YADAV 🇮🇳💙@imkuldeep18 CMON DELHI CAPITALS!😤 #DCvPBKS #DCvsPBKS #PBKSvsDC— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 20, 2022
THE GOAT!
#DCvPBKS #kuldeepyadav— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 20, 2022
Kuldeep Yadav under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/96PvwAo1Sw
His special magic!
Kuldeep Yadav you beauty! So good to watch when on song and working his magic— Abhimanyu Bose (@bose_abhimanyu) April 20, 2022
Nothing less than brilliant!
That Ball to Ellis was Pure Magic 🔥🔥🔥#kuldeepyadav #Delgi https://t.co/OcEUiWisjg— Vijesh K Poojari (@VijeshKPoojari1) April 20, 2022
Joyful!
Kuldeep comeback delighted to watch!!!— Aman Tiwari (@Raunak09180886) April 20, 2022
Picking wickets and that too economic
Joyous
Keep going @imkuldeep18#DCvPBKS
