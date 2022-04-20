sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Nathan Ellis left stunned after getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav

    Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets in an single over against Punjab Kings

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:21 PM

    Kuldeep Yadav has been in phenomenal form in the IPL 2022 and he once again displayed it in the game against Punjab Kings. Kuldeep picked two wickets in a single over and his second delivery to Nathan Ellis left him clueless as it drifted in beautifully and beat the batter all hands up.

    Delhi Capitals are looking to be a strong outfit in the IPL 2022 and have dominated the contest against Punjab Kings so far. DC won the toss and invited the opposition to bat first. Their decision turned out to be very correct for the team as they picked wickets at regular intervals and are looking to restrict the opposition on a low total. Kuldeep Yadav has been in incredible form this season and he displayed it once again. 

    Kuldeep bowled 14th over of the innings and scalped two wickets. He first clean bowled Kagiso Rabada on the fourth delivery and then dismissed Nathan Ellis on the last delivery. His last ball to Ellis was tossed up and drifted in the air beautifully beating the batter completely. Ellis looked stunned and clueless as he was unable to read the ball. 

