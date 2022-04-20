IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by nine wickets

Yesterday at 10:49 PM
Delhi Capitals came up with an absolutely dominating performance against Punjab Kings and beat them by nine wickets and over 9 overs to spare. Axar Patel picked a couple of wickets conceding just 10 runs in his spell and David Warner took DC over the finish line scoring unbeaten 60 runs.
Delhi Capitals registered a dominating victory outplaying opponents in all departments over Punjab Kings by nine wickets. Winning the toss, DC opted to bowl first and their bowling unit was on fire today as they picked wickets at regular intervals and didn’t allow Punjab any leeway. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav picked a couple of wickets each as PBKS were bundled out for 115.
The chase was quite an easy task for DC with the explosive pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the innings. The duo was only dealing with boundaries and sixes. Prithvi was dismissed on 41 but Warner went on to stay at the crease and scored unbeaten 60 runs from 33 balls. Sarfaraz Khan scored unbeaten 12 runs and the team registered a nine-wicket victory and chased the target in 10.3 overs.
After all the scare and all they have been through few days this @DelhiCapitals performance says a lot about this team. Some effort. @davidwarner31 has wife and kids with him. Can’t be easy. To change focus and bat like this. It’s special. @PrithviShaw as good. @ParthJindal11— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 20, 2022
Great win for Delhi Capitals - 2 Covid cases, Nortje still not fit but thumping win over Punjab, totally outclassed, bowlers were fantastic and Delhi openers made the win easier.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 20, 2022
Team bus driver to Delhi Capitals pic.twitter.com/BoVw5mfBFU— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 20, 2022
Imagine sitting in a room for 4 days, finding out that a team mate you had dinner with has Covid today, imagine being told that you still have to go and play the biggest tournament in the world and then imagine playing and having the opposition at 92 for 8 this is @DelhiCapitals— Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) April 20, 2022
Every year, same story 😂— SUCCESS MANTRAS (@SUCCESSMANTRAS2) April 20, 2022
PBQS are cheer leaders of ipl 😂😂😂
Bye bye #PBKS see you next year 👋— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 20, 2022
Good night ra...— Username already taken (@veerutherocker) April 20, 2022
12 points 6th place #PBKS pic.twitter.com/ZDM2GZOi9b
Big task!
Even if #PBKS had a chance to make it out of a points bottleneck, their NRR has taken a thrashing after this… Uphill task from here on.#IPL2022— Utkarsh Tyagi (@Utkarshtalk99) April 20, 2022
Irony for #PBKS fans 🤷— Cric Crazy (@Being_indiawale) April 20, 2022
#DCvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/yDapDi12Ib
#DCvsPBKS— TheReal Sunil Joswal (@JoswalSunil) April 20, 2022
Le Shaw & Warner to #PBKS Bowlers TonighT
👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/jktJg0SLwt
