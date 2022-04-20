IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by nine wickets

The chase was quite an easy task for DC with the explosive pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the innings. The duo was only dealing with boundaries and sixes. Prithvi was dismissed on 41 but Warner went on to stay at the crease and scored unbeaten 60 runs from 33 balls. Sarfaraz Khan scored unbeaten 12 runs and the team registered a nine-wicket victory and chased the target in 10.3 overs.