    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals demolish Punjab Kings by nine wickets

    DC won by nine wickets against Punjab Kings

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:49 PM

    Delhi Capitals came up with an absolutely dominating performance against Punjab Kings and beat them by nine wickets and over 9 overs to spare. Axar Patel picked a couple of wickets conceding just 10 runs in his spell and David Warner took DC over the finish line scoring unbeaten 60 runs.

    Delhi Capitals registered a dominating victory outplaying opponents in all departments over Punjab Kings by nine wickets. Winning the toss, DC opted to bowl first and their bowling unit was on fire today as they picked wickets at regular intervals and didn’t allow Punjab any leeway. Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav picked a couple of wickets each as PBKS were bundled out for 115. 

    The chase was quite an easy task for DC with the explosive pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opening the innings. The duo was only dealing with boundaries and sixes. Prithvi was dismissed on 41 but Warner went on to stay at the crease and scored unbeaten 60 runs from 33 balls. Sarfaraz Khan scored unbeaten 12 runs and the team registered a nine-wicket victory and chased the target in 10.3 overs.

