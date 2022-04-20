IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS | There was some confusion and nervousness in the team camp as regarding the Covid situation, says Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant revealed that there was some confusion and nervousness amongst the team ahead of the fixture as they came to know about Tim Seifert being tested Covid positive. However, DC registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Punjab Kings in spite of difficulties.

Delhi Capitals registered a comfortable win over Punjab Kings but there was uncertainty over the scheduling of the fixture before the game. Multiple members of Delhi Capitals have been tested Covid positive earlier and they were kept in isolation. However, a new name was added to the list as Tim Seifert was the sixth member in the DC camp to be tested positive. In light of all this, there was confusion in the camp but the team defied all the odds and won the game. Rishabh Pant said that there was some confusion and nervousness in the team but decided to focus on the match.

“Obviously there was confusion in our camp because in the morning we got to know that Tim (Seifert) is also positive. There was some confusion, nervousness and what are we going to do now kinda feeling, but we spoke in the team meeting and pointed out on what we can focus, there was so much noise from the outside that we thought we will focus on the match,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

Choosing to bowl after winning the toss, DC bundled out the opposition on a total of 115. Pant optimised the spinners very smartly and it was a collective effort from DC’s bowling unit. Axar Patel conceded just 10 runs from four overs and picked a couple of wickets. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw then chased the target quite easily and the team won the game by nine wickets. Warner scored unbeaten 60 runs from 30 balls playing a crucial role in the win. Speaking about his tactics, Pant said that he felt the ball was stopping a bit on this surface and so he used more spinners.

“Mostly I like to leave them (Shaw and Warner) lone as everyone knows their roles in the team. We will look to improve in every match and that's the only thing we can control, results are not in our control but we can learn from our mistakes. On a wicket like this I thought the ball was stopping a bit and that's why I used more of the spinners,” he explained.

Kuldeep Yadav has been phenomenal in the IPL 2022 so far and he continued his form against Punjab Kings. Along with Axar Patel, he also bowled really well taking a couple of wickets 24 runs. He picked two wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis in a single over. He bowled out both of the batters with his brilliance. Kuldeep was adjudged as Man of the Match for his performance. He said that he has got plenty of confidence this season and is clear with his role in the team.

“I have played a lot against KG (Rabada) and I know he does not move his feet much, my plan was to bowl one chinaman and then the googly. The second wicket was due to Rishabh telling to bowl from round the wicket. To be very honest, I have got plenty of confidence this season and I am also mentally clear with my role,” Kuldeep stated.

“I just focus on my line and length and not on what the batter is going to do. I don't watch videos now, when you are very confused you watch videos to see what a batter might do. I am enjoying my bowling after a long time and the credit goes to Rishabh for backing me. That gives a lot of confidence for a bowler and that is a plus point for us.”

Kuldeep also said that he wants to share the award with Axar as he bowled well and took important wickets.

“I would like to share this award with Axar. He bowled well and took important wickets in the middle,” he stated.