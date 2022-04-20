IPL 2022 | Always found it to tough to bowl to Virender Sehwag, reveals Sunil Narine

Today at 10:06 AM
Sunil Narine is one of the finest spinners in the Indian Premier League and has been playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders since 2012. The spinner revealed in a conversation that he found it toughest to bowl to batting great Virender Sehwag who was always known for his exploits against spinners.
Sunil Narine is one of the finest spinners in the T20 cricket and batters have often found it difficult to get going against him. Since making his IPL debut in 2012, Narine has only played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and recently celebrated his 150th game with the franchise. It would have been sweeter if KKR would have won that game against Rajasthan Royals for Narine but nevertheless, his achievements are unmatched in the IPL as he has scalped 149 wickets.
The spinner has troubled batters from around the world but he revealed the name of one such player who he thought has played him really well. "I will probably have to say Virender Sehwag. I always found it tough because he was a guy who always kept the game going no matter what situation the team was in, he kept batting the way he did," the official website of KKR quoted Sunil Narine.
During the chat, Narine was also asked to reveal his favourite mode of dismissal and he said, "I like getting LBWs and bowled. Earlier it was way lesser but I like it when the batters think it's going the opposite way but it turns in the opposite direction and they get bowled through the gate."
Sunil Narine has been an impact player for KKR and the franchise will be hoping that he can continue to do so in the coming games.
