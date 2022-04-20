Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain passes away losing his battle against brain cancer

Today at 5:26 PM
In a recent development, former Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain passed away at the age of 40 losing his battle against brain cancer. Mosharraf was a talented left-arm spinner and was one of the seven cricketers to score 3000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket in Bangladesh.
Former Bangladesh cricketer Mosharraf Hossain passed away aged 40 while battling brain cancer in Dhaka. His brain cancer was diagnosed in March 2019 and had recovered after undergoing treatment. However, the tumour relapsed in November 2020 and he had been in hospital over the last couple of weeks.
Mosharraf had a rare achievement to be one of the seven cricketers to score 3000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket in Bangladesh. Another highlight of his career was winning the Player of the Match award in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2013 final. He was the first of three Bangladeshi cricketers who won the award in the BPL final. The other cricketers were Tamim Iqbal (2019) and Alok Kapali (2015).
Mosharraf made his first-class debut in the 2001-02 season and has played five ODIs for the national team taking four wickets. Apart from this, he has 392 first-class wickets, 120 List-A wickets, and 60 wickets in Domestic T20s. He provided some terrific performances in domestic cricket over the years and was a quality left-arm spinner.
