Former Bangladesh spinner Mosharraf Hossain passes away losing his battle against brain cancer

Mosharraf had a rare achievement to be one of the seven cricketers to score 3000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket in Bangladesh. Another highlight of his career was winning the Player of the Match award in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2013 final. He was the first of three Bangladeshi cricketers who won the award in the BPL final. The other cricketers were Tamim Iqbal (2019) and Alok Kapali (2015).