Suryakumar Yadav recalls funny conversation with Rishabh Pant during England tour last year

Suryakumar Yadav has recalled a funny conversation with Rishabh Pant when he was fielding for the first time in Test cricket during England tour last year. The 31-year-old Mumbai Indians batter revealed that Pant was jokingly asking if he needed Tea and Samosa when he was fielding at silly point.

Rishabh Pant is popularly known for his constant chattering with the big gloves behind the stumps for both club and country. The 24-year-old, the squasbuckling wicket-keeper, sometimes even forces the commentators to stop speaking during live matches to listen to him.

But one of the many things stump-mic could not catch in the past which Suryakumar Yadav, the prolific batter of Mumbai Indians (MI) as well as the Team India, revealed during the Episode 4 of Breakfast with Champions Season 7. It happened during India’s last England tour in 2021 when Suryakumar was fielding for the first time in white jerseys.

“Last year, when we were in England, I was fielding for Pujju bhai (Cheteshwar Pujara). I was at silly point. It was the first time I came to the field in white jerseys (for Test cricket). The match was tight then, and Pant was keeping right in front of me. Then, out of nowhere, he asked me, ‘bhai, cha e samosa? (bro, want tea and samosa?)’. I was like, what to say. He is just too much fun,” Suryakumar told Gaurav Kapur at Breakfast with Champions.

Further, the 31-year-old MI batter explained how Pant’s movements behind the stumps keep them always guessing. Suryakumar said players often get confused about what exactly he wants to do from them at cricket fields.

“Rishabh is too good (in a funny way) when he is keeping as well. He keeps moving both hands to move the fielders for even 20 cm. Later, he says, ‘nothing. I just did it randomly.’ Sometimes, we can’t have any clue what exactly he wants to do from us,” he added.

Pant has been captaining Delhi Capitals, who sit at eighth on the IPL 2022 points table with two wins from five matches. The MI, on the other hand, languish at the bottom place, losing all six matches so far.