Reports | Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell in ICU after heart attack

According to Australian journalist Gareth Parker, Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell is in ICU in a London hospital after suffering a heart attack on Saturday (April 16). Parker, who is also Campbell’s close friend, the latter came to visit his extended family in his home city of Perth this week and was at a playground with his children at the weekend when he collapsed.

Earlier I shared the news that former WA and Australian cricketer and friend of so many Ryan Campbell is in ICU in London after a heart attack on Saturday. He was here in Perth just last week and fit as a fiddle. Please have him, wife Leontina and his kids in your prayers. @6PR — Gareth Parker (@G_Parker) April 18, 2022

Campbell has been the coach of the Netherlands since 2017, and he represented both Australia and Hong Kong as a player at the international level. He played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 in the absence of then first-choice wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, who was away on paternity leave.

Campbell played in the 2016 Men's T20 World Cup, where he became the oldest player to make his T20I debut, at the age of 44 years and 30 days. He represented Western Australia at the domestic circuit, and represented them 98 times, scoring 6,009 runs at an average of 36.31.

“WA Cricket is in shock to hear of Ryan's medical emergency after suffering a major heart attack over the long weekend," the WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews said in a statement.

"On behalf of all WA Cricket staff, players and the wider cricket community, I would like to pass on our heartfelt thoughts to Ryan, his wife Leontina and their family at this time. We know he is in the best care, and hope he pulls through and is able to make a full and speedy recovery."