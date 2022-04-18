Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Having won four from six matches each in IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go up against each other on Tuesday (April 19) in Match 31 of the ongoing edition at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Both sides are coming to this fixture after winning their respective games.

It has been a remarkable debut season for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They have registered four wins in their opening six matches to find themselves in the top half of the points table. Their next assignment will be against Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Tuesday (April 19) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

The LSG Skipper KL Rahul has been in sublime touch as well, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous encounter. He will be hoping to carry the momentum against the spirited RCB side, who boasts of having the evergreen finisher Dinesh Karthik on their roster.

The RCB’s only area of concern is Virat Kohli’s form, as well as his luck. Kohli has already been run-out twice in the season and was controversially given leg-before on another occasion. He needs to step up now, with the Red and Gold Brigade seeming supremely confident in the ongoing IPL 2022.

With both star-studded sides lining up against each other, the contest should be an exciting one for the viewers.

Form Guide

While the LSG beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their previous game, the RCB thrashed Delhi Capitals by 16 runs before heading to this fixture.

Head to Head

As this is LSG’s debut season, this will be the first time these two sides take on each other.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Best Betting Tip

De Kock has been consistently scoring runs since the beginning of IPL 2022. The South African has already aggregated 212 runs at a strike rate over 137, and will be keen to score big against his former franchise RCB. So, our best bet will be in favour of de Kock crossing 23 runs.

Match Prediction

It would be tough to predict the winner of this match. Both squads are equally strong on paper, but the LSG may have a slight edge ahead of this contest.

Match Info

Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022 Match 31

Date - April 19, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.