IPL 2022 | Umran Malik reveals why he wants to hit batters on their helmets

India’s rising fast bowler Umran Malik, who has been sensational for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022, has revealed why he targets to hit batsmen on their helmets. Malik feels it brings confidence to him, and simultaneously, the extreme pace also scares batters before they opt for aggressive shots.

There is no doubt that Umran Malik can bowl with sheer pace. The 22-year-old has bowled the fastest delivery in every match he has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He was adjudged Player of the Match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their recent encounter, where he returned excellent figures of 4-1-28-4, including a three-wicket maiden in the 20th over.

Malik was recently interviewed by the Times of India, where he was asked what makes him satisfied with his extreme pace. The SRH fast-bowler replied that he enjoys when rattles the stumps, as well as, hitting on their helmets make him happy.

“I love to castle batsmen. I love to hit batsmen on their helmets too. One, I feel that I've beaten the batsman with my pace, and secondly, once the batsman is scared, he doesn't try to hit you,” Malik told TOI.

Further, Malik thanked the SRH franchise for giving him an opportunity to showcase his talent. He was retained by the Orange Army at INR 4 core ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction.

“I come from a small city, but I'm getting a feeling that everyone is beginning to know about me now. The best thing is that the SRH franchise has backed me a lot. I was a net bowler. They played me, and now because of them, everyone knows who I am,” he added.

When asked about his idol, Malik replied that his own inspiration is no one but himself. However, he revealed that he has learnt many things from Jasprit Bumrah.

“Mera idol main khud hi hun (I'm my own idol). I've been inspired and have learnt by watching (Jasprit) Bumrah,” he signed off.