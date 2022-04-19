IPL 2022 | Umran Malik is going to play for India, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 3:46 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad fast-bowler Umran Malik has caught everyone's attention in IPL 2022 as he has bowled superbly this season so far. Former cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the young fast-bowler will get to play for India if he can continue to give such performances.
Umran Malik has been exceptional for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and has dominated the batters with his pace and accuracy. The young fast-bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has impressed fans and former cricketers alike with the kind of skills that he displayed. Malik clocking speeds of over 150 kmph consistently has been the highlight of the season and his performance against Punjab Kings was superb as he took 4 wickets in the game.
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Umran Malik and is of the opinion that he will play for India. "Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy (that's impressed). A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries," said Sunil Gavaskar during a conversation on Star Sports.
"If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he's going to be pretty much an unplayable bowler. He's going to play for India" Gavaskar added further.
The young fast bowler is grabbing attention in every game that he plays and the Indian team management and selectors will be watching him closely.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.