IPL 2022 | Umran Malik is going to play for India, predicts Sunil Gavaskar

Umran Malik has been exceptional for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 and has dominated the batters with his pace and accuracy. The young fast-bowler from Jammu and Kashmir has impressed fans and former cricketers alike with the kind of skills that he displayed. Malik clocking speeds of over 150 kmph consistently has been the highlight of the season and his performance against Punjab Kings was superb as he took 4 wickets in the game.