IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's golden-duck against Lucknow Super Giants

Dushmantha Chameera was moving the new ball from the first ball of the innings and did not allow Anuj Rawat to settle. Rawat did well to smash a boundary on the third ball of the over straight down the ground. However, the very next ball he got caught at mid-off. Virat Kohli walked out at his usual position of number three and on the very first ball that he faced, Kohli hit the ball straight to Deepak Hooda who was standing at backward point as he walked back after scoring a golden duck.