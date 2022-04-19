IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's golden-duck against Lucknow Super Giants

Yesterday at 7:57 PM
Virat Kohli's struggle with his form has been a constant topic for quite some time now and the RCB batter seems to find no way out of it. In RCB's match against Lucknow Super Giants Kohli was unable to open his account and left fans as well as commentators in disbelief after his shocking dismissal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 31 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, the LSG skipper KL Rahul asked RCB to bat first which has been the trend in the IPL so far. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat walked out to open the innings and this time the young left-hander took strike against Dushmantha Chameera.
Dushmantha Chameera was moving the new ball from the first ball of the innings and did not allow Anuj Rawat to settle. Rawat did well to smash a boundary on the third ball of the over straight down the ground. However, the very next ball he got caught at mid-off. Virat Kohli walked out at his usual position of number three and on the very first ball that he faced, Kohli hit the ball straight to Deepak Hooda who was standing at backward point as he walked back after scoring a golden duck.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's wicket:
GOLDEN DUCK!
April 19, 2022
WHAT HAS HAPPENED?
@imVkohli Dear Virat - What happened to you. You hv scored just 100 runs or so in 7 matches. Kindly develop yr confidence n prove yr skills. Everyone is keen to see you scoring runs. All the best.— Pardeep Kumar Dang (@pkd134) April 19, 2022
OH, NO!
Virat Kohli ko sirf Fielding ke liye rakho yaar🤦🏾😬— Shreyans Shah (@Shrey_Castle) April 19, 2022
HIGH TIME!
I think it's high time.... Bring #ViratKohli𓃵 back in the Opening.— Debjit Das (@IamDevjit07) April 19, 2022
Give chance to Mahipal Lomror at the middle or, at No.3
THAT POSE!
Virat kohli 🤝 Shitt pose after getting out. More than finished.— Ragini (@RaginiRMFC) April 19, 2022
NO PERFORMANCE!
Virat Kohli performance in last 3 years 😀😀#RCBvsLSG #LSGvsRCB #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/dBTPZObSLB— Sachin Singh (@Sachin_anshu06) April 19, 2022
BETTER TO REST!
Better to take rest for next 2 games 🙂— MASTER | Lokesh ᴿᶜᴮ❤️ (@IamLokesh26) April 19, 2022
Something is not right in your way @imVkohli 🙌
NEW CHANCE!
@RCBTweets remove the Virat Kohli from your team &give chance to new batsman— Deepak (@deepakjdubey) April 19, 2022
THE PAIN!
the pain of being his fan still continues @imVkohli 💔🙏— Eshwar Tarakian (@EV9999_Tarak) April 19, 2022
STUNNED!
RCB's fans stunned when Virat Kohli got out on his first ball. pic.twitter.com/Ub1ElXjOUC— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 19, 2022
