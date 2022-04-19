sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's golden-duck against Lucknow Super Giants

    Virat Kohli's poor form continues in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 7:57 PM

    Virat Kohli's struggle with his form has been a constant topic for quite some time now and the RCB batter seems to find no way out of it. In RCB's match against Lucknow Super Giants Kohli was unable to open his account and left fans as well as commentators in disbelief after his shocking dismissal.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Lucknow Super Giants in match number 31 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil stadium in Mumbai. After winning the toss, the LSG skipper KL Rahul asked RCB to bat first which has been the trend in the IPL so far. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat walked out to open the innings and this time the young left-hander took strike against Dushmantha Chameera.

    Dushmantha Chameera was moving the new ball from the first ball of the innings and did not allow Anuj Rawat to settle. Rawat did well to smash a boundary on the third ball of the over straight down the ground. However, the very next ball he got caught at mid-off. Virat Kohli walked out at his usual position of number three and on the very first ball that he faced, Kohli hit the ball straight to Deepak Hooda who was standing at backward point as he walked back after scoring a golden duck.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Virat Kohli's wicket:

    GOLDEN DUCK!

    WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

    OH, NO!

    HIGH TIME!

    THAT POSE!

    NO PERFORMANCE!

    BETTER TO REST!

    NEW CHANCE!

    THE PAIN!

    STUNNED!

