IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to RCB beating LSG by 18 runs

Lucknow Super Giants came out in hopes to chase the target but could not start well as they lost Quinton de Kock for 3 from 5 balls. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya were the only two batters who looked threatening against the RCB bowlers. But both did succumb to the scoreboard pressure as KL Rahul got out for 30 and Krunal Pandya scored 42 from 28 balls. Josh Hazelwood was the star with the ball for RCB as he took 4 wickets for 25 runs to help his side win the game comfortably.