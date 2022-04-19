sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to RCB beating LSG by 18 runs

    Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazelwood were the stars for RCB.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:55 PM

    Royal Challengers Bangalore continued on their good run in IPL 2022 as skipper Faf du Plessis performed brilliantly with the bat to help his side win their fifth game of the season. KL Rahul and his side will be disappointed with the kind of batting effort that they showed while chasing the target.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs to register their fifth win of IPL 2022 and solidify their position on the points table. After winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl first on a pitch that looked good for batting. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the batting for their side. However, Dushmantha Chameera struck gold in the first over itself as he dismissed Anuj Rawat (4) and Virat Kohli (0) to rock the RCB top-order. 

    Following this Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat and took on the LSG bowlers but his stay at the crease was short-lived as he got out for 23 from 11 balls. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis led the fightback as he scored 96 off 64 balls which made sure RCB reached 181/6.

    Lucknow Super Giants came out in hopes to chase the target but could not start well as they lost Quinton de Kock for 3 from 5 balls. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya were the only two batters who looked threatening against the RCB bowlers. But both did succumb to the scoreboard pressure as KL Rahul got out for 30 and Krunal Pandya scored 42 from 28 balls. Josh Hazelwood was the star with the ball for RCB as he took 4 wickets for 25 runs to help his side win the game comfortably. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to RCB's win:

