IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB | Twitter reacts to RCB beating LSG by 18 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued on their good run in IPL 2022 as skipper Faf du Plessis performed brilliantly with the bat to help his side win their fifth game of the season. KL Rahul and his side will be disappointed with the kind of batting effort that they showed while chasing the target.
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs to register their fifth win of IPL 2022 and solidify their position on the points table. After winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to bowl first on a pitch that looked good for batting. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the batting for their side. However, Dushmantha Chameera struck gold in the first over itself as he dismissed Anuj Rawat (4) and Virat Kohli (0) to rock the RCB top-order.
Following this Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat and took on the LSG bowlers but his stay at the crease was short-lived as he got out for 23 from 11 balls. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis led the fightback as he scored 96 off 64 balls which made sure RCB reached 181/6.
Lucknow Super Giants came out in hopes to chase the target but could not start well as they lost Quinton de Kock for 3 from 5 balls. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya were the only two batters who looked threatening against the RCB bowlers. But both did succumb to the scoreboard pressure as KL Rahul got out for 30 and Krunal Pandya scored 42 from 28 balls. Josh Hazelwood was the star with the ball for RCB as he took 4 wickets for 25 runs to help his side win the game comfortably.
Here is how Twitter reacted to RCB's win:
THAT SHOUT!
April 19, 2022
HAZLEWOOD!
Hazlewood 4for Terrific bowling spell.— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) April 19, 2022
Shahbaz was economical.
Top effort as #RCB win by 18 runs vs LSG
WINNING SPELL!
Just as good as Holder's transformation from purely red ball bowler to T20 bowler Hazlewood's transformation has been exactly the same. Outstanding match winning spell today 4/25 bestfigures in his IPL career. #RCBvsLSG #IPL2022— Sreeram Ruchith (@SreeramRuchith) April 19, 2022
THAT BOND!
The bond of Virat Kohli and Faf du plessis - What a picture. #rcbvslsg pic.twitter.com/UfrcSp25jx— Chirag Rajvaniya (@mr_rajvaniya) April 19, 2022
TWO IMPRESSIVE WINS!
Two impressive wins in a row for #RCB#IPL2022 #RCBvsLSG— Sumit Sundriyal 🇮🇳 (@SumitSun14) April 19, 2022
PLEASE!
Koi hmko Umpire ka address batao🥴🥴💔 #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/S7jtaRuOBG— Abhishek Patel (@Abhipatel93) April 19, 2022
THE BEST!
#RCBvsLSG #CricketTwitter— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) April 19, 2022
To Mike Hesson
Thanks for buying Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis & Josh Hazlewood pic.twitter.com/vqP0G2osA1
WHAT A KNOCK!
Faf du Plessis missed out from his maiden IPL century - 96 (64). What a knock man! started slowly and unleashed later. From the very first over to the very last, he kept the hopes alive for RCB fans. Faf du plessis the lone Warrior tonight.♥️ #RCBvsLSG #FafDuPlessis #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/NsCO4qjA9x— Ayush Jain (@AYUSH_JAIN__) April 19, 2022
LOL!
First time in the history of the ipl i think this RCB is playing as a team 🤣. Otherwise phle to esa tha ki kabhi batting chlegi to kabhi bowling 😂. "ee sala cup namde".#RCBvsLSG— ₿RC (@BharatR2000) April 19, 2022
THIS STILL HURTS!
This pic still hurt me 💔💘💘💘...#IPL2022 #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/e4JQSLwWwe— TALHA KHAN (@Talhakhan1827) April 19, 2022
