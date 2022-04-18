IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler's performances there for world to see, says Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal took 5 wickets for 40 runs which proved to be a match-winning spell for his side. Chahal took his first-ever hat-trick in the IPL and registered his career-best figures. The leg-spinner was adjudged the player of the match and during the post-match presentation with Star Sports he said, "My plan was going wide and full to the right-handers. I was attempting to bowl to the longer boundary. I was thinking of the googly for the hat-trick ball but went with the safer option".