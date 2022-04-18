IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler's performances there for world to see, says Sanju Samson

Today at 12:29 AM
Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders on the back of some stunning performances from Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler in what will be remembered as one of the most intense games of IPL 2022. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson gave credit to both of them in Rajasthan's win against KKR.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and his teammates were ecstatic after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in what seemed like one of the most unpredictable and intense matches of the IPL 2022. After having to bat first, Rajasthan scored 217/5 after a terrific knock from Jos Buttler as he scored 103 off 61 balls on a very good batting track at the Brabourne stadium. KKR bowlers were clueless against the English batter as he toyed with them.
In the second half of the game, KKR fought back as the match went down to the wire because of a top-class innings from Shreyas Iyer of 85 from 51 balls. However, it was not enough as Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick brought Rajasthan back in the game and eventually helped them cross the line.
During the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson said, "It was very tense and interesting. It was important to be calm and believe in ourselves. Halfway, I thought it was chaseable. They played very well and did not give chances. But the wickets helped. Chahal and Buttler's performances were there for the world to see".
He also praised senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who took the crucial wicket of Andre Russell during the game, "Ashwin's ball stood out as well. McCoy does not talk much and is calm, his ability to bowl well under pressure was commendable".
Yuzvendra Chahal took 5 wickets for 40 runs which proved to be a match-winning spell for his side. Chahal took his first-ever hat-trick in the IPL and registered his career-best figures. The leg-spinner was adjudged the player of the match and during the post-match presentation with Star Sports he said, "My plan was going wide and full to the right-handers. I was attempting to bowl to the longer boundary. I was thinking of the googly for the hat-trick ball but went with the safer option".
