sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals beating Kolkata Knight Riders in thriller by 7 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rajasthan Royals defeated KKR in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals beating Kolkata Knight Riders in thriller by 7 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:06 AM

    Rajasthan Royals managed to win against Kolkata Knight Riders in what can be called one of the most thrilling games of IPL 2022 so far. After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 217/5 on the back of a brilliant hundred from Jos Buttler which was his second one of IPL 2022.

    Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in one of the best games of IPL 2022 so far. The game was full of drama, action and emotions and went down to the wire and finally ended with the Royals emerging victorious. After batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored 217/5 after a brilliant hundred from Jos Buttler (103). It seemed like a really difficult total for the KKR to chase.

    But, KKR came out with all guns blazing as Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed the Rajasthan bowlers to all parts of the ground to make sure they were always in the hunt. Finch scored 58 from 28 balls before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. After that, Shreyas Iyer took complete control of the KKR innings as he smashed 85 from 51 balls which could have been a match-winning innings on any other day had Yuzvendra Chahal not taken a hat-trick.

    Yuzvendra Chahal turned up like a knight in shining armour for the Royals in his final over of the spell as he scalped four wickets in an over which also included his first-ever hat-trick of the IPL. He ended with figures of 5/40 as these are now his best-ever figure in the cash-rich league. Chahal's previous best was 4/25. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    OUT!

    THAT SIX!

    YUZI!

    THAT SPELL!

    THRILLING!

    JOSS THE BOSS!

    SHREYAS IYER!

    REMINDER!

    GOOSEBUMPS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down