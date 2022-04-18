IPL 2022, KKR vs RR | Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals beating Kolkata Knight Riders in thriller by 7 runs

Today at 12:06 AM
Rajasthan Royals managed to win against Kolkata Knight Riders in what can be called one of the most thrilling games of IPL 2022 so far. After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 217/5 on the back of a brilliant hundred from Jos Buttler which was his second one of IPL 2022.
Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in one of the best games of IPL 2022 so far. The game was full of drama, action and emotions and went down to the wire and finally ended with the Royals emerging victorious. After batting first, Rajasthan Royals scored 217/5 after a brilliant hundred from Jos Buttler (103). It seemed like a really difficult total for the KKR to chase.
But, KKR came out with all guns blazing as Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed the Rajasthan bowlers to all parts of the ground to make sure they were always in the hunt. Finch scored 58 from 28 balls before being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna. After that, Shreyas Iyer took complete control of the KKR innings as he smashed 85 from 51 balls which could have been a match-winning innings on any other day had Yuzvendra Chahal not taken a hat-trick.
Yuzvendra Chahal turned up like a knight in shining armour for the Royals in his final over of the spell as he scalped four wickets in an over which also included his first-ever hat-trick of the IPL. He ended with figures of 5/40 as these are now his best-ever figure in the cash-rich league. Chahal's previous best was 4/25.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
OUT!
April 18, 2022
THAT SIX!
April 18, 2022
YUZI!
Batao yaar iss player ko hum World Cup nahi le ke gaye 😡— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 18, 2022
YUZVENDRA CHAHAL is the BEST in the world! HATTRICK 🇮🇳🔥@yuzi_chahal #KKRvsRR #KKRvRR #RRvKKR #RRvsKKR
THAT SPELL!
What bowling @yuzi_chahal— ℙℝ𝕀𝕋𝔼𝕊ℍ ℙ𝔸𝕎𝔸ℝ (@kokanbhimaarmi) April 18, 2022
Paisa vasul match#KKRvsRR
THRILLING!
What a thrilling match it was but at the end it was RR who won by 7 runs🔥🔥— Your Topic (@yourtopicyt) April 18, 2022
Buttler's 100♥️
Shreyas iyer's captain innings♥️
Chahal's hattrick♥️
And at last Umesh yadav sixes♥️#chahal #yuzichahal #TATAIPL #RRvKKR #KKRvsRR #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/mBakbTAsDX
JOSS THE BOSS!
Jos.. The Boss 💥🙌#TATAIPL2022 #TATAIPL #KKRvsRR— Pavan Sanga (@PavanSanga11) April 18, 2022
SHREYAS IYER!
Well played Captain! @ShreyasIyer15— Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) April 18, 2022
This has been a excellent innings! 👏🏻 @KKRiders #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/eKQnGQrraa
REMINDER!
Reminder!#chahal was dropped from T20 world cup. #IPL2022 #KKRvsRR— Sunil Bisla (@Sunil_Bisla) April 18, 2022
GOOSEBUMPS!
Literally @yuzi_chahal gave goosebumps. At 17th over he changed the total game and made the match interesting to watch with his hatrick 🔥 #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/cwMul0hrGq— 𝑯𝒊𝒎𝒊 (@feelslikehimi) April 18, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.