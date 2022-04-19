IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik can play finisher's role in T20 World Cup, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 4:19 PM
Dinesh Karthik has been the find of the season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in AB de Villiers absence as the wicket-keeper batter has performed brilliantly with the bat for his new franchise. Former India batter and legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Karthik can be a part of the World Cup team.
Dinesh Karthik has been in sublime form this year in IPL 2022 and has outclassed his opponents. Karthik has done brilliantly with the bat and has helped his team finish games consistently just like former RCB player AB de Villiers. The senior India wicket-keeper batter has remained unbeaten 5 out of six times that he has gone out to bat and has a strike rate of 209 which was unseen in his time with his former franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders. '
Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels Dinesh Karthik can play the finisher's role for the national team in the T20 World Cup that is set to take place in Australia later this year. “He said he wants to be a part of the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. So what I am saying is don’t look at his age, just look at what he’s producing,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.
“He’s just changing the complexion of the game with his performance. He’s doing it for his team. He’s doing the job that you can expect him to do at number 6 or 7 at the (T20) World Cup (in October-November),” Sunil Gavaskar added.
