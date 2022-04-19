IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik can play finisher's role in T20 World Cup, says Sunil Gavaskar

Dinesh Karthik has been in sublime form this year in IPL 2022 and has outclassed his opponents. Karthik has done brilliantly with the bat and has helped his team finish games consistently just like former RCB player AB de Villiers. The senior India wicket-keeper batter has remained unbeaten 5 out of six times that he has gone out to bat and has a strike rate of 209 which was unseen in his time with his former franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders. '