IPL 2022 | DC vs PBKS match moved to Mumbai from Pune due Covid-19

Today at 4:50 PM
Delhi Capitals contingent has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic as players in their team have tested positive for the same. After the news came out regarding the cases, the BCCI decided to move the game between PBKS vs DC to Mumbai which was originally scheduled to happen in Pune.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the Indian Premier League this year as players from the Delhi Capitals squad tested positive for the same. Mitchell Marsh is one such player from the Delhi team who has been moved to a hospital after he tested positive. The Rishabh Pant-led side is scheduled to face Punjab Kings in their next game which was originally set to take place in Pune.
An official statement released by BCCI said, “The change of venue has been triggered due to five COVID-19 positive cases in the Delhi Capitals contingent. The Covid positive cases are under isolation and medical observation. They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative, they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble,” BCCI said in the statement.
Delhi Capitals will be hoping to do well in their next game against Punjab Kings and solidify their position on the points table.
