Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid-19

Today at 9:04 AM
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19, the franchise has confirmed on social media. Marsh, the third member of the DC contingent to test positive after physio Patrick Farhart and one support staff, will need to isolate for at least a week as per the IPL rules.
The entire DC contingent underwent a fresh round of RT-PCR tests on Monday (April 18). The IPL’s governing body will accordingly take a call on whether the DC can travel to Pune to play Punjab Kings next, on Wednesday (April 20).
“The Delhi Capitals medical team is closely monitoring Marsh's condition,” the DC said in a statement shared on social media. “"A few more members from the Delhi Capitals bio-bubble, including support staff members, have returned positive tests as well. Though they are all asymptomatic, their condition is being monitored closely by the franchise.
"All remaining members of the bubble are currently in isolation in their respective rooms, and will be tested regularly."
As per ESPNCricinfo, Marsh underwent two rounds of RT-PCR tests subsequently. While the first test returned negative, the second turned positive. He was signed by the DC at a hefty price of INR 6.5 crore at the 2022 IPL mega auction.
