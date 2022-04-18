Reports | Delhi Capitals player tests Covid-19 positive, team under quarantine

Today at 12:11 PM
According to multiple reports, including Cricbuzz and Sportstar, a Delhi Capitals (DC) player was tested positive for the Coronavirus recently. The team's physio Patrick Farhart had earlier been isolated after getting infected by the same, and now, it forced the franchise to cancel its scheduled travel to Pune ahead of its fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (April 20).
The report further suggested that the players will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for Monday (April 18) and Tuesday (April 19). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to take any action on this happening.
The next test results will decide whether the DC versus PBKS will go on at the scheduled time or not. As of now, no changes have been made.
With two wins in five matches, the Rishabh Pant-led DC is at the eighth place on the points table, only above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai indians (MI).
