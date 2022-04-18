IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who got off to an impressive start in IPL 2022, will take on each other on Monday (April 18) in Match 30 of the ongoing edition at Brabourne Stadium. Both sides, with six points each, are coming to this fixture after losing their respective encounters.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) seemed to be the most-balanced side on paper in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. They won three of their first four matches before suffering a 37-run defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last encounter. The Sanju Samson-led side will have the next challenge against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (April 18) at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Under Shreyas Iyer, the KKR, too, began the IPL 2022 in style. They won three of their first four outings as well but suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two assignments. They will be desperate to win at Brabourne, where they lost against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

The RR will rely on Jos Buttler among batters and Yuzvendra Chahal among bowlers. Trent Boult, who missed the last game after picking up a niggle, is expected to return as well. For the KKR, Venkatesh Iyer’s form in IPL 2022 has been an area of concern. Shreyas, too, is yet to be at his fluent best. Among the bowlers, they would hope Umesh Yadav strike again in the Powerplay overs.

Form Guide

While the RR lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) by 37 runs in their previous encounter, the KKR suffered a thumping seven-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before heading to this fixture.

Head to Head

The two teams have 25 times in the past. While the KKR won the battle 13 times, the RCB had the last laugh on 11 occasions.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Best betting tip

Having a bunch of power-hitters such as Andre Russell, Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, and Sunil Narine, the KKR should hit more than nine sixes in their innings. Even Nitish Rana smacked two sixes last time against the SRH here. And also, the Brabourne Stadium is the highest-scoring venue among all in IPL 2022.

Match Prediction

It would be tough to predict the winner of this contest, given the fact that both sides have plenty of match-winners. Still, our prediction will be in favour of the RR, considering their stronger core on paper.

Match Info

Match - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2022 Match 22

Date - April 18, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.